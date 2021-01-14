No delays expected for tax filing deadline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are three months away from the tax filing deadline. The IRS delayed it last year, due to the pandemic, but WTOC spoke to Georgia’s state revenue commissioner who does not see that happening this tax season.

That means your taxes must be filed by April 15.

For local tax preparers and the Georgia Department of Revenue, there’s not going to be very many changes when it comes to tax season.

However, for you, the taxpayer, there are some things you should keep in mind this year.

If you usually wait to file your taxes until the last minute, the Georgia Department of Revenue says this is not the year to do that.

A tax preparer in Savannah says she is expecting many individuals to catch up on filing their taxes from previous years, in order to receive their stimulus payment.

It’s going to be a busy season for local tax preparation services and agencies, like the Department of Revenue and the IRS.

Tax experts say file early to get your tax refund sooner. The longer you wait to file, the longer it could take for your refund to hit your account.

Whether you’re filing with a tax preparer, on your own, or with an online tax preparation service, Georgia Benton says ask questions if you’re confused on something. It could save you from owing any penalties, a smaller tax refund or a letter from the IRS.

“Ask the preparer, or call IRS, or go online to irs.gov. Make sure you have, what I consider, credible information when you are not sure about a situation,” Benton, who owns Benton Income Tax, said.

The IRS hasn’t announced a start date for the 2021 tax filing season. However, based on years past, it’s usually by the end of January - which is also when W-2′s and other tax forms are sent out to taxpayers.

