NFL amends draft eligibility due to pandemic impact

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(AP) - The NFL has clarified its eligibility requirements for the draft to allow college players who would’ve played a fourth season during the pandemic-altered 2020 season to be eligible.

The league said in a memo sent to teams that was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday that the 2020 college football season will be considered a season of participation for all college football student-athletes, including players who opted out, received a red-shirt, were academically ineligible or attended schools that canceled or postponed their seasons.

