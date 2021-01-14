Advertisement

Nearly century-old Ga. snacks plant to shut down by spring 2022

A snacks plant nearly a century old in Columbus is officially closing its doors.
A snacks plant nearly a century old in Columbus is officially closing its doors.
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A snacks plant nearly a century old in Columbus is officially closing its doors.

Campbell Soup Company, who owns the plant, announced Wednesday that it plans to close the manufacturing facility by spring 2022.

The shut-down will take place in phases over the next 18 months. All 326 current employees will receive support, including severance or separation packages, career counseling and transition support.

At 94-years-old, the Columbus plant is the oldest in the Campbell network. Officials say that its age combined with reduced consumer demands for the products being manufactured at this plant led to the decision to close it.

“Closing one of our facilities is a very difficult decision. The Columbus plant is the oldest in our manufacturing network, making it difficult to retrofit. Our Columbus team is talented and dedicated, and we are committed to assisting them through this transition,” said Valerie Oswalt, Executive Vice President and President, Campbell Snacks.

The Columbus plant is formerly known as Tom’s Foods and was acquired by Lance in 2005. Campbell acquired the facility in its 2018 acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance.

Campbell says it is planning on phasing out production of candy under the Lance brand and will shift production of Lance, Emerald and Late July snacks across their existing network.

