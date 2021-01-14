Advertisement

Movie producers donate $10,000 to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Children's Hospital of Georgia(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Faith Films Inc., executive producers of “The Reason,” a 2020 movie starring Academy Award winner Lou Gossett Jr., made a $10,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“We are so grateful for their support and generosity,” Catherine Stewart, associate director of philanthropy for Children’s Hospital of Georgia said, in the release. “As a not-for-profit hospital, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia relies on the generosity of donors to fund the high level of specialized infant, pediatric and adolescent care we provide to thousands of babies and children. We are incredibly thankful for the partnership of Faith Films, Inc.”

Medical scenes in “The Reason,” which tell the story of how a boy’s leukemia diagnosis affects the lives of those around him, were filmed in 2016 at the hospital.

The movie was released for sale on DVD and digital download formats in December.

MORE | Local pilot helps fly neglected animals to new forever homes

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists
This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.
Plane crashes into home in Columbia, S.C.
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
One S.C. Republican congressman votes in favor of impeachment
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

Latest News

A snacks plant nearly a century old in Columbus is officially closing its doors.
Nearly century-old Ga. snacks plant to shut down by spring 2022
Wichita Public School parents react to students possibly returning to the classroom.
Education updates: Quarantines, superintendent search and more
South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
Vaccine push sparks hiring wave by S.C. health agency
COVID
COVID-19 updates: Vaccine backlog, students' exposure and more
Shepeard
Shepeard Blood Center desperately needs donations