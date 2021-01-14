Movie producers donate $10,000 to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Faith Films Inc., executive producers of “The Reason,” a 2020 movie starring Academy Award winner Lou Gossett Jr., made a $10,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“We are so grateful for their support and generosity,” Catherine Stewart, associate director of philanthropy for Children’s Hospital of Georgia said, in the release. “As a not-for-profit hospital, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia relies on the generosity of donors to fund the high level of specialized infant, pediatric and adolescent care we provide to thousands of babies and children. We are incredibly thankful for the partnership of Faith Films, Inc.”

Medical scenes in “The Reason,” which tell the story of how a boy’s leukemia diagnosis affects the lives of those around him, were filmed in 2016 at the hospital.

The movie was released for sale on DVD and digital download formats in December.

