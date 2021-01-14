Advertisement

Missing Fla. grandma, 5-year-old pair found in Chatham County

Authorities in Florida are asking for public assistance in locating a grandmother and her great-granddaughter.
Authorities in Florida are asking for public assistance in locating a grandmother and her great-granddaughter.(Source: St. John's County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WRDW/WAGT) - The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Saint Augustine, Florida were seeking the whereabouts of two family members, who were reported missing this morning.

A family member reported that Lula Wise, 87, and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter, Asia Myers, were missing from the family home, along with Wise’s car.

The car is described as a dark-colored 2019 Hyundai Sonata, bearing Florida Tag NAJJ74.
The car is described as a dark-colored 2019 Hyundai Sonata, bearing Florida Tag NAJJ74.

Investigators say the home was no disturbed and there was no sign of foul play. They say the pair may have left the residence overnight.

Family members also say Wise has some medical issues befitting her age.

Authorities later confirmed that the pair were spotted in Savannah, Georgia area around mid-afternoon. They have family in the Swainsboro area, which is off Interstate 16, and investigators thought they could have been heading that way.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office later reported that the pair were found somewhere in Chatham County, Georgia, nearly three hours from where they were reported missing.

