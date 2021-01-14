Advertisement

Kemp reveals $1,000 bonus for Georgia school employees

By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp and state schools Superintendent Richard Woods plan a one-time, $1,000 bonus for every K-12 public-school teacher and school-level staff member in the state.

The funds will be allocated to school districts and must be spent on the bonus payments.

Kemp revealed the proposal in his State of the State address Thursday, and Woods will officially recommend it for approval at the Georgia Board of Education’s Feb. 18 meeting.

“Our teachers and school staff have done extraordinary work in the last 10 months,” Woods said in a statement. “At the onset of the pandemic, they essentially reinvented the educational delivery system in the space of a weekend, and since then have continued to show up for their students, whether virtually or in-person.”

He called the bonuses a tangible gesture of gratitude and a way to retain personnel.

The payments will be provided through two sources:

  • About $60 million from the Governor’s Office.
  • About $180 million from the Georgia Department of Education’s reserve portion of CARES 2 stimulus funds.

State officials will provide additional details to school districts as they become available.

MORE | A closer look at the finalists for Columbia County superintendent

