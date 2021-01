AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - HolidIce, providing a synthetic ice-skating experience in Aiken, will now be open until Feb. 28.

The rink is also switching up hours and will now be closed Monday through Thursday.

Operating hours will be:

Friday from 5-9 p.m.

Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

