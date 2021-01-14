Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers discuss 2021 legislative priorities

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ATLANTA (WTOC) - State leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp, talked about their determination to give local communities, schools, and businesses the tools they need to get through the COVID-19 crisis and move forward in 2021.

Thousands watched online as members of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce talked about the challenges brought during 2020 and the efforts of business and government leaders overcome the pandemic by working together and listening to workers and small business owners.

“We will convene, facilitate, educate, research, study, but more importantly...spend all of this year listening to you to bring all Georgians together,” Georgia Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Clark said.

That includes opening the chamber’s second South Georgia office in Brunswick. They’ll also hold virtual statewide forums.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan outlined efforts to bolster the Georgia ports and improve the logistics networks to get shipments across Georgia.

Kemp talked about steps taken already to give tax credits to companies that make personal protection equipment, “to ensure that in future crises, the people of Georgia can look to Georgia-made products, not suppliers in countries half a world away.”

The governor said one focus will be attracting tourists back to Georgia to help hurting hotels and restaurants.

“My budget proposal will include $1 million in tourism marketing funds to rebuild the state’s vibrant hospitality industry,” he said.

The forum also included questions to members of the Legislative Black Caucus about their goals and expectations of a new General Assembly session.

This marked the first time the Georgia Chamber of Commerce held the forum virtually. Clark and others said they look forward to bringing a big crowd back to the Georgia World Congress Center in 2022.

