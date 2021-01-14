Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.

She plans to file articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, Biden’s first full day in office.

Greene made the announcement Wednesday evening on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV.

She also wrote on Twitter that she will be filing articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

Greene won her House seat in November. She is known for espousing bigoted and conspiratorial views, including those promoted by the adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta attackers flee when victim pulls a gun on them in self-defense
Georgia Capitol
Kemp reveals $1,000 bonus for Georgia school employees
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 13, 2021.
McMaster discusses SRS settlement, calls for South Carolina to get back to work
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 14, 2021.
Georgia governor delivers State of the State address
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
A closer look at the finalists for Columbia County superintendent

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines
Antwan Mims
Suspect captured in Richmond County kidnapping, stabbing
In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which...
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93