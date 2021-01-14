Advertisement

Epstein hired as MLB consultant to evaluate rules changes

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo...
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein speaks at a media availability during the Major League Baseball general managers annual meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox executive Theo Epstein has been hired by Major League Baseball as a consultant for on-field matters and will evaluate possible rule changes.

Epstein will work with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the owners’ competition committee and analytics experts. MLB is considering possible rules changes such as expanding the designated hitter to the National League.

Manfred would like to speed to pace of play, which rose to a record average of 3 hours, 5 minutes, 35 seconds for nine-inning games last season.

