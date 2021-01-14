Advertisement

Deputies remain concerned for safety of missing man

Kenneth Alonzo Campbell
Kenneth Alonzo Campbell
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies continue to seek the public’s help as they look for a missing man.

Kenneth Alonzo Campbell, 45, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 242 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He was last seen at 8 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 3000 block of Tate Road. He suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken his medication, authorities said.

Authorities had issued an alert to be on the lookout for him several days ago, then renewed that alert Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on Campbell is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

