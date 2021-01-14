Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be chilly this morning in the mid to low 30s.

Today is expected to be the warmest day of the week with morning lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Skies are expected to be sunny during the day as high pressure sits over the region. Finally seeing above average highs and blue bird skies again! Unfortunately, it will not last long with our next system moving in late Friday. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Friday morning lows are expected to be in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies expected Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph. Another weak front looks to head our way Friday. A few showers look possible with this frontal passage, but totals look to be less than 0.25″, so not expecting a washout. Rain chances are currently highest for areas east of Augusta.

The good news is that the weekend currently looks dry with plenty of sun. Highs Saturday will be in the low 50s with sunny skies. Saturday will be breeze behind the front with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts close to 30 mph out of the west. Lake wind advisories could be issued Saturday.

Sunday morning looks like the coldest over the next seven days. Lows early Sunday are expected to be in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Sunday, but more clouds are expected as we get later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be lighter out of the west between 8-12 mph.

MLK Monday looks mostly dry, but a few isolated showers look possible with another upper level disturbance moving through the region. Highs Monday are expected to be seasonal in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday next week look dry with warmer highs near 60.

