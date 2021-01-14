Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening and tonight. Mostly clear skies are expected most of tonight, but cloudy skies are expected by Friday morning. Lows tonight will vary from the mid to upper 30s for most areas. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph.

Our next front is expected to bring a line of showers to the CSRA Friday morning through around midday. Rain will start in the northern and western CSRA first and then exit to the east. Rain totals are expected to be less than 0.25″ for most areas. Friday afternoon is looking drier across most of the CSRA as the front continues toward the coast. Highs on Friday will vary from the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

We are expecting a chilly Saturday morning with lows in the mid to low 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Gusty conditions are expected behind the front on Saturday. Winds are expected to be between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph out of the west. Lake wind advisories could be issued Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s with some spots briefly hitting 50. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s most of the day.

Sunday morning looks like the coldest over the next seven days. Lows early Sunday are expected to be in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Sunday, but more clouds are expected as we get later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be lighter out of the west between 8-12 mph.

MLK Monday looks with mostly sunny skies. Highs Monday are expected to be seasonal in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday next week look dry with warmer highs near 60.

