Advertisement

Crash kills pedestrian just outside Orangeburg

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident just outside Orangeburg left a pedestrian dead Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. on North Road near Willington Drive a couple of blocks northwest of the Prince of Orange Mall, according to troopers.

A westbound 2020 Toyota sedan struck the pedestrian, who was walking south, troopers reported.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

MORE | Orangeburg County deputies release details on body found in freezer

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists
This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.
Plane crashes into home in Columbia, S.C.
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
One S.C. Republican congressman votes in favor of impeachment
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

Latest News

A snacks plant nearly a century old in Columbus is officially closing its doors.
Nearly century-old Ga. snacks plant to shut down by spring 2022
Wichita Public School parents react to students possibly returning to the classroom.
Education updates: Quarantines, superintendent search and more
South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
Vaccine push sparks hiring wave by S.C. health agency
COVID
COVID-19 updates: Vaccine backlog, students' exposure and more
Shepeard
Shepeard Blood Center desperately needs donations