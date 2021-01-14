Crash kills pedestrian just outside Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident just outside Orangeburg left a pedestrian dead Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. on North Road near Willington Drive a couple of blocks northwest of the Prince of Orange Mall, according to troopers.

A westbound 2020 Toyota sedan struck the pedestrian, who was walking south, troopers reported.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

