Coroner investigating death of 71-year-old from Augusta

WILLISTON, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 71-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.

William D. Simmons, 71, of Walden Hills Circle, Augusta was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. on January 13, after he was found with a gunshot wound at the 10200 block of Highway 39, Williston, SC.

The case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office and the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy will be performed.

