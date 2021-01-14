Advertisement

Coroner investigating death of 71-year-old from Augusta

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 71-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.

William D. Simmons, 71, of Walden Hills Circle, Augusta was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. on January 13, after he was found with a gunshot wound at the 10200 block of Highway 39, Williston, SC.

The case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office and the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy will be performed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta attackers flee when victim pulls a gun on them in self-defense
Georgia Capitol
Kemp reveals $1,000 bonus for Georgia school employees
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 13, 2021.
McMaster discusses SRS settlement, calls for South Carolina to get back to work
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 14, 2021.
Georgia governor delivers State of the State address
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
A closer look at the finalists for Columbia County superintendent

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines
Antwan Mims
Suspect captured in Richmond County kidnapping, stabbing
Local activists call for monuments removal
Local activists call for monuments removal
SC lawmakers working on abortion bill
Bill moves forward to restrict abortions in South Carolina
SC lawmakers working on abortion bill
SC lawmakers working on abortion bill