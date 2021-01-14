Advertisement

Cooper, Johnson provide midseason hope for Auburn, Georgia

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Auburn and Georgia finally have help from their top recruits as they try to recover from slow starts to their Southeastern Conference schedules.

Auburn’s Sharife Cooper and Georgia’s K.D. Johnson have enjoyed high-scoring debuts after being cleared to play by the NCAA. Cooper boasts dynamic scoring and playmaking skills.

Johnson is talented as a scorer and defender. Playing his second game, Cooper had game-high totals of 28 points and 12 assists as Auburn overwhelmed Georgia 95-77 on Wednesday night.

Johnson led the Bulldogs with 21 points and had seven rebounds and four steals in his much-anticipated debut.

