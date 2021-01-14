Advertisement

AU, University hospitals firming up COVID-19 vaccine plans for general public

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been nearly a month since the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at AU Health. With 400 more given Thursday, the hospital is now shifting toward the public.

COVID-19 vaccine: When will I be able to get vaccinated in the Two-State?

As appointments fill up on both sides of the river, help is on the way.

“We are working tirelessly and as fast as possible to make sure we have the appropriate infrastructure in place so that we have a successful rollout,” Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health’s director of pharmacy, said.

Wyche is working to coordinate au’s public vaccination effort. They are approved by the state, and they’re finalizing their registration site. They are still trying to nail down a strategy. They also need more vaccine.

“We are definitely looking at drive-through options, and we’re looking at other options as well to be able to expand access points,” Wyche said.

Those points include using their current clinic, which they are able to move through around a thousand people per day. AU is aiming to continue vaccinating in large numbers publicly. They’ve shown success with their testing model.

“If you have people that are consistently able to do 200, 300 or 400 a day or even a thousand a day, they need to be fed versus people that have a plan to do,” Wyche said.

University hospital officials met Thursday to firm up their community vaccination effort. They vaccinated around 800 more of their staff along with university retirees today. Officials called it “wildly successful.”

“We’ve found it to be efficient to have a clinic in person, a walk-in clinic,” Reyne Gallup, VP of Acute Care Services at University Hospital, said. “I think that’s what our desire is moving forward.”

Gallup they need more vaccines before they can start vaccinating those 65 and older.

“As soon as we can get it up and running, we will start doing it,” Gallup said.

[THE LATEST] By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines

Across the river, the National Guard has volunteered to help Aiken Regional as they struggle with their rollout. Sen. Tom Young says Aiken Regional is evaluating if they need the help right now. He says all their vaccination appointments are booked for those 65 and older until more vaccine is available.

Both AU and University say they are nearing finalizing their vaccination plans. Vaccine supply will determine when they can start.

