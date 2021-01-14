Advertisement

As organ donor, 16-year-old Edgefield County crash victim leaves legacy of giving

By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Services are set for the 16-year-old baseball player and organ donor killed by a car accident near Trenton over the weekend.

A memorial for Ryan White will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Strom Thurmond High School’s football field.

Ryan’s sister said there will also be a memorial kickball game at 1 p.m. Saturday at the school’s baseball fields. Cost is $10 per player, and a donation bucket will be passed around. All proceeds will go to Ryan’s family.

Because Ryan was an organ donor, his mother says she’s proud his memory and his love for giving back will live on.

She shared this picture of her sitting with the parents of a patient who received one of Ryan’s kidneys and his pancreas:

Tracy White shared this picture of her sitting with the parents of a patient who received one...
Tracy White shared this picture of her sitting with the parents of a patient who received one of her son's kidneys and his pancreas.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists
This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.
Plane crashes into home in Columbia, S.C.
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
One S.C. Republican congressman votes in favor of impeachment
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

Latest News

A snacks plant nearly a century old in Columbus is officially closing its doors.
Nearly century-old Ga. snacks plant to shut down by spring 2022
Wichita Public School parents react to students possibly returning to the classroom.
Education updates: Quarantines, superintendent search and more
South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
Vaccine push sparks hiring wave by S.C. health agency
COVID
COVID-19 updates: Vaccine backlog, students' exposure and more
Shepeard
Shepeard Blood Center desperately needs donations