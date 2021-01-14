As organ donor, 16-year-old Edgefield County crash victim leaves legacy of giving

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Services are set for the 16-year-old baseball player and organ donor killed by a car accident near Trenton over the weekend .

A memorial for Ryan White will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Strom Thurmond High School’s football field.

Ryan’s sister said there will also be a memorial kickball game at 1 p.m. Saturday at the school’s baseball fields. Cost is $10 per player, and a donation bucket will be passed around. All proceeds will go to Ryan’s family.

Because Ryan was an organ donor, his mother says she’s proud his memory and his love for giving back will live on.

She shared this picture of her sitting with the parents of a patient who received one of Ryan’s kidneys and his pancreas:

