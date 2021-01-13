Georgia public universities’ chancellor to retire

ATLANTA (AP) — The leader of Georgia’s mammoth public university system — including Augusta University — will retire July 1.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley made the announcement Tuesday after a regularly scheduled Board of Regents meeting.

Regents will have to choose the next chancellor of the system, which has 26 colleges and universities with more than 340,000 students.

Under Wrigley, the system has worked to make sure freshmen make it to their sophomore year and students borrow less to pay for their education.

The system has kept tuition flat for three of the past five years.

Those efforts have borne fruit with a strong increase in graduation rates and has awarded record numbers of degrees at rates that have outstripped increases in enrollment.

