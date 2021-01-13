Advertisement

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games

FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo.
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. The Japanese public is being prepared for the reality of next year's postponed Olympics where athletes are likely to face quarantines, spectators will be fewer, and the delay will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. In the last several weeks, IOC President Thomas Bach has given selected interviews outside Japan and hinted at empty stadiums, quarantines and virus testing.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) — Opposition to the Tokyo Olympics is growing with calls for a cancellation as virus cases rise in Japan. The International Olympic Committee and local organizers have already said another postponement is impossible.

That leaves leaving cancellation or going ahead as the only options.

Two polls published in the last few days by the Japanese news agency Kyodo and Japanese broadcaster TBS show that just over 80% want the Olympics canceled or postponed or believe they will not take place. The negative responses are up 15 to 20 percentage points from polls published just last month.

