SRP Park offering chicken truckload sale

Raw chicken. Source (Canva)
Raw chicken. Source (Canva)(WVLT)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with Mountaire Farms, is bringing back a discounted chicken sale to local residents.

Customers must preorder, pay and choose a pickup time in advance. Those orders can be made online by clicking here.

Orders will be available for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 29. Customers will need to select a 15-minute window for pickup.

Options:

  • 40-pound case of all-natural drumsticks for $30 (75 cents per pound). Each bag contains eight to 10 drumsticks.
  • 40-pound case of 100 percent all-natural skinless boneless chicken breast for $55 ($1.37 per pound)

Preorders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 24.

