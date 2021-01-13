Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Education has selected three finalists for the position of superintendent to succeed Dr. Sandra Carraway who retires at the end of the school year.

Picked from a pool of 21 applicants, in alphabetical order, the finalists are:

Dr. Steven Flynt, associate superintendent of the Gwinnett County School District

Penny Jackson, associate superintendent of the Columbia County School District

Michele Sherman, assistant superintendent of the Columbia County School District.

The Board of Education will take final action no earlier than 14 calendar days following this announcement to vote to select the next superintendent.

The selection is expected to take place at the board’s regular session on Jan. 26.

These three finalists are those the board has determined to be most qualified for the position.

