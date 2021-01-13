S.C. senators warn of damage impeachment could cause

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As lawmakers debate whether to impeach the sitting president before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, South Carolina’s Republican senators believe that would do more harm than good.

“President Trump has eight days left in his term and has promised a smooth and peaceful transition of power,” Sen Tim Scott Scott said in a statement. “The Democrat-led impeachment talks happening in the House right now fly in direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for all year. An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation. I oppose impeaching President Trump.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says the impeachment effort could “do great damage to the institutions of government” and he’s warning his GOP colleagues not to support it.

Graham is a frequent ally of President Donald Trump. Last week, Graham condemned the violent mob of the president’s supporters who invaded the Capitol. After that siege and after Trump had pushed the unconstitutional argument that Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the election results, Graham said to count him out and that “enough is enough.”

Still, Graham has stayed in touch with the increasingly isolated president.

And Graham’s message to fellow Republicans on impeachment is that those “who legitimize this process, you are doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party.”

He says the millions of people who have supported Trump and his agenda “should not be demonized because of the despicable actions of a seditious mob.”

At least five GOP House members have said they will support impeachment, and two Republican senators have called on Trump to resign. Another GOP senator has said he will take a look at the articles of impeachment when they are sent to the Senate.

From reports by The Associated Press and WIS