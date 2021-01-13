S.C. program offers housing assistance to those who are eligible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A housing program is accepting applications just in time for South Carolinians.

As the federal moratorium on evictions expires this month, the SC Housing program provides six months of rental or mortgage assistance for anyone who qualifies.

In order to qualify, you must make less than 80 percent of the median income of the area you live in. That number adjusts based on household size.

Once you get qualify, you must prove loss of income for the past two years with a valid explanation, such as job loss, illness or disaster.

For more information, visit https://www.schousing.com/Home/Resources-for-Renters.

