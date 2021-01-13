Advertisement

Richmond County pledges $1.2M in CARES Act funds to help small businesses

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County will use $1.25 million in CARES Act funding to help small businesses.

The county made the announcement just one day after the Augusta National Golf Club moved to open the Masters Tournament to a limited number of patrons in April.

Any small business with less than 100 employees can qualify for up to $15,000. It’s a forgivable loan based on retaining workforce.

As a result, the county will open a website to allow for small businesses to apply. That website can be accessed here starting Monday.

