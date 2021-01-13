Richmond County election officials beat deadline to certify runoff results

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s official results from Georgia’s runoff races are in.

Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff beat Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Richmond County election officials certified the results Tuesday, three days ahead of schedule.

The Columbia County Board of Elections will meet at 10:30 a.m. today to certify its results. The meeting will take place at the Evans Government Complex Center, Building E.

Across the Peach State, 96 of Georgia’s 159 counties have done the same.

After the Friday deadline, the secretary of state’s office will certify the results on Jan. 22, followed by the governor.

The Richmond County Board of Elections on Monday had approved qualified provisional ballots, after which they were counted.

The board had investigated 148 provisional ballots. Those are people who may have voted at the wrong precinct or were told they weren’t registered when in actuality, they were.

But not all 148 provisional ballots were deemed valid. The board decided to reject 42 for reasons ranging from voters casting ballots in the wrong county to trying to vote twice or even voters casting ballots who weren’t registered to vote at all.

Poll workers also counted about 34 military and overseas ballots.

