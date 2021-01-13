Advertisement

Plane crashes into home in Columbia, S.C.

This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.
This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A plane has crashed into a home in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia near a small airport, officials confirmed Wednesday.

It happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Maple and Kennedy streets, just south of Rosewood Drive. That’s about one-and-a-half miles from the Jim Hamilton - LB Owens Airport.

Multiple emergency crews, including fire and rescue crews, are on the scene.

The plane that crashed is a small-engine plane, the Columbia Police Department said. Officials do not yet know how many people were on board.

Columbia Fire received a call about the crash just after 10:30 a.m. and crews were on the scene just minutes later. According to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, the plane crashed into the back of the home. The plane and the home caught fire, but crews were able to extinguish the fires.

It is unclear if the plane was on fire before it crashed into the home. However, Jenkins confirmed that the plane did cause the house fire.

At this point, officials are also working to gather information about the plane’s flight pattern as well as other flight information.

Jenkins added one person was inside the home at the time of the crash. However, that person was able to get out of the home safely.

Multiple emergency crews, including fire and rescue crews, are on the scene. The Richland County coroner is also on the scene, as well.

The plane that crashed is a small engine plane, the Columbia Police Department said. Jenkins noted that at least one person was on the plane when it crashed.

Officials have not shared reports about injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration will be, authorities said.

