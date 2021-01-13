Advertisement

One S.C. Republican congressman votes in favor of impeachment

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina congressman joined nine other Republicans in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Tom Rice of the 7th Congressional District that covers Myrtle Beach voted to impeach Trump.

Rice issued a statement on his vote, saying what happened last week when hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol was “inexcusable.”

The vote to impeach the president for the second time in his single, four-year term came down to 232 - 197 in favor.

While it had become apparent in recent days that several Republican congresspeople would vote in favor, it was unknown how many and which districts where they reside.

Rice joined fellow Rep. Liz Cheney -- former Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter -- and others.

The vote now moves to the Senate, where it may not even come up for a trial until Trump leaves office on Jan. 20.

