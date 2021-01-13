Advertisement

Need a job? Columbia County School District to hold employment fair

Columbia County school bus
Columbia County school bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District will a job fair this week in search of bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians.

The event will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Columbia Middle School, 2013 Raider Way in Grovetown.

Job candidates are asked to maintain a safe social distance at all times while attending the job fair.

Face coverings will be required when entering and exiting the building, but participants will be able to remove their mask when seated.

Business attire is suggested.

Staff members will be on hand to provide an overview of the job description and answer questions.

Qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.

Bus drivers must be at least 21 years old, must pass an annual physical exam to include drug and alcohol screenings, must have a safe driving record and must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing clean and safe transportation. A commercial driver’s license is required to drive a school bus, which the district offers paid, in-house training to earn after employment.

Apply online at www.ccboe.net, email a resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply at the job fair.

MORE | Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Ryan White
Family, community members say goodbye to Edgefield County teen killed in crash
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution

Latest News

Augusta Regional Airport is served by Delta and American.
Fliers out of Augusta will have to do without emotional support animals
Local funeral hoes in the CSRA are seeing the impact of the COVID-19 surge.
Funeral homes here are feeling the impact of COVID-19 surge
Photo courtesy: TruNorth Federal Credit Union
Dominion Energy puts S.C. rate increase on hold for at least 6 months
South Carolina unemployment office
Extension of pandemic jobless aid kicks in for South Carolina