Advertisement

MLB suspends political donations after DC riot

Friday, July 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Friday, July 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump.

Following the insurrection last week by Trump supporters while Congress attempted to certify the results of the presidential election, many companies have said they will avoid making donations to members of the House and Senate who voted to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

Others, like MLB, have postponed political giving to both political parties altogether. MLB has donated $669,375 to Senate and House candidates since the 2016 election cycle, with 52.4% of that money going to Republican candidates, according to The Center for Responsive Politics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists
This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.
Plane crashes into home in Columbia, S.C.
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
One S.C. Republican congressman votes in favor of impeachment
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

Latest News

Referee Pat Fraher, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) look on as Houston...
Harden kept out of practice after he disparages Rockets
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass as New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley...
Hawks-Suns game latest to be called off by NBA amid virus
Lack of marquee games to make NCAA tourney selection harder
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the...
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games