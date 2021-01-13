Man sought for questioning after ‘suspicious’ death is now in custody

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities says a man for wanted questioning about an assault related to the case of a 65-year-old man who died over the weekend is now in custody.

William Stanley Redd, 36, was wanted for questioning about an assault that occurred in the 2000 block of Gordon Highway on Saturday.

On Jan. 12, Burke County deputies responded to the 300 block of Barlow Road. in response to the tip and attempted to locate Redd in assistance to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a male subject matching the description of Redd was seen exiting the wood line of a property and began to flee the area upon sight of law enforcement. Deputies gave verbal commands, and after a short foot pursuit, took Redd into custody on suspicion of trespassing. He was then turned over to Richmond County authorities.

Redd has additionally been charged with battery and cruelty to children in the third degree, according to authorities.

If you have any additional information about this incident or case, you are asked to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the case is related to the death of Franklin Jones on Saturday.

Jones was transported from the Budgetel Hotel in the 2000 block of Gordon Highway to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Jones was assaulted at another location before being found unresponsive at the hotel.

The office of Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is calling the death “suspicious.”

