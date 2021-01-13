Advertisement

Lack of marquee games to make NCAA tourney selection harder

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
(AP) - It’s been a rough season for Top 25 teams to challenge themselves with key nonconference games. Ten of the current members of the AP women’s college basketball poll haven’t played a nonconference ranked opponent yet this season, including the five Pac-12 teams in the Top 25. Five more have played only one ranked opponent that isn’t in their conference.

The only nonconference matchup between top 10 teams this season was an early season contest between then-No. 1 South Carolina and eighth-ranked North Carolina State.

The lack of marquee nonconference matchups could cause the NCAA women’s basketball selection committee some agita when trying to figure out who deserves to be in the NCAA Tournament and where teams should be seeded.

