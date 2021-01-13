In separate crashes, 2 vehicles slam into utility poles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities in the CSRA responded to two different incidents involving vehicles hitting utility poles early Wednesday.

The first one happened between 2:30 and 3 a.m. in Augusta near Broad and Perkins streets. A vehicle hit a utility pole and phone lines were knocked down. The incident closed Broad Street for a time.

Then before 5 a.m., something similar happened in Warrenville outside Aiken. A vehicle reportedly hit a power pole, knocking down electric lines at 444 Augusta Road.

At the scene in very foggy conditions, a red pickup was on the shoulder where power lines were draped over it where they fell.

The incident closed Augusta Road while authorities waited for power crews to repair the problem.

A pickup rests on the shoulder of Augusta Road in Aiken County, where power lines were knocked down early Jan. 13, 2021. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.