Harden kept out of practice after he disparages Rockets

Referee Pat Fraher, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) look on as Houston...
Referee Pat Fraher, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) look on as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) celebrates after blocking a 3-point shot attempt by Dort during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden doesn’t want to be a Houston Rocket. The Rockets have told him they didn’t want him at practice after his inflammatory comments about the team a night before.

Coach Stephen Silas says the team felt it was the best decision given the situation. Harden says he doesn’t think the Rockets can be “fixed.” His status for an upcoming road trip is up in the air in the wake of his remarks.

