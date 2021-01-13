GOP leader in Georgia Senate tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — The Republican majority leader of Georgia’s state Senate has tested positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing at the state Capitol.

Sen. Mike Dugan’s district includes Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties.

Dugan said in a statement that he was experiencing “minor” symptoms and would isolate at home.

Dugan received the positive result Tuesday morning — the second day of Georgia’s legislative session.

He said he received the positive results prior to noticing any “real symptoms.”

Both chambers of the state Legislature are requiring members and staff to take twice-weekly saliva tests to try to slow the spread of the virus.

More from the Capitol ...

Republican leaders in the Georgia state Senate are stripping two of their internal opponents of committee chair posts. Republican Burt Jones of Jackson lost a challenge to Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Gainesville in Republican leadership elections in November. Now he’s also lost his position as chair of the Insurance and Labor Committee with Tuesday’s announcement of committee assignments by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Republican Sen. Brandon Beach of Alpharetta led Transportation Committee in the previous term. Beach, who had supported Jones’ challenge, will also not lead any of the state Senate’s 26 committees over the coming two years.

Law enforcement agencies are in a heightened state of alert at the Georgia Capitol as the FBI warns of possible armed protests there ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is assuring residents the state is ready to handle any potential threats against the Capitol.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is threatening to take coronavirus vaccine away from large hospital systems that his administration says aren’t moving fast enough to administer the shots.

