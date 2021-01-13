Advertisement

GOP leader in Georgia Senate tests positive for COVID-19

Mike Dugan
Mike Dugan(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Republican majority leader of Georgia’s state Senate has tested positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing at the state Capitol.

Sen. Mike Dugan’s district includes Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties.

Dugan said in a statement that he was experiencing “minor” symptoms and would isolate at home.

Dugan received the positive result Tuesday morning — the second day of Georgia’s legislative session.

He said he received the positive results prior to noticing any “real symptoms.”

Both chambers of the state Legislature are requiring members and staff to take twice-weekly saliva tests to try to slow the spread of the virus.

More from the Capitol ...

  • Republican leaders in the Georgia state Senate are stripping two of their internal opponents of committee chair posts. Republican Burt Jones of Jackson lost a challenge to Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Gainesville in Republican leadership elections in November. Now he’s also lost his position as chair of the Insurance and Labor Committee with Tuesday’s announcement of committee assignments by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Republican Sen. Brandon Beach of Alpharetta led Transportation Committee in the previous term. Beach, who had supported Jones’ challenge, will also not lead any of the state Senate’s 26 committees over the coming two years.
  • Law enforcement agencies are in a heightened state of alert at the Georgia Capitol as the FBI warns of possible armed protests there ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is assuring residents the state is ready to handle any potential threats against the Capitol.
  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is threatening to take coronavirus vaccine away from large hospital systems that his administration says aren’t moving fast enough to administer the shots.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Ryan White
Family, community members say goodbye to Edgefield County teen killed in crash
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution

Latest News

Augusta Regional Airport is served by Delta and American.
Fliers out of Augusta will have to do without emotional support animals
Local funeral hoes in the CSRA are seeing the impact of the COVID-19 surge.
Funeral homes here are feeling the impact of COVID-19 surge
From left: Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham
S.C. senators warn of damage impeachment could cause
Funeral home
Local funeral homes impacted by rise in COVID cases
Georgia driver’s license, tag offices to be out of service for a few days