Georgia driver’s license, tag offices to be out of service for a few days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A system upgrade over the next few days will limit driver’s license and license plate services in Georgia.

State Department of Driver Services branches will be closed from Thursday through Monday, and the south and west Augusta tag offices will be limited to answering questions and assisting with document preparation.

Here’s how the upgrade will affect you:

During the upgrade period, customers will not be able to visit license offices in person or utilize online services, including tag renewal, or the DDS 2 Go mobile app.

Motor vehicle self-service kiosks will be offline.

Next week, customers should expect delays and longer-than-normal wait times.

Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue temporary operating permits.

Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a statewide backup file.

Property tax transactions handled at Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office in the municipal building will not be affected by this upgrade, although motor vehicle transactions will be unavailable at this location.

Tips for better service from the Department of Driver Services:

Make an appointment for service at https://dds.georgia.gov/your-georgia-drivers-license/appointments as it will expedite your visit.

There may be longer waits as team members become proficient with the new system.

Always check at www.dds.georgia.gov to be sure that your service cannot be handled without coming in.

All online accounts will need to be re-established to utilize the most recent security enhancements.

