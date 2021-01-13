Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again urging patience among people waiting to be vaccinated against the coronavirus even as he threatens to take vaccines away from large hospital systems that his administration says aren’t moving fast enough to administer the shots.

Georgia is in Phase 1A+ of the vaccine rollout. That includes first responders and people 65 and older.

On Tuesday, Kemp said the state is on track to get all nursing homes vaccinated by the end of the month.

“If trends continue, in partnership with CVS and Walgreens, we expect we’ll be able to vaccinate all residents of Georgia’s nursing homes by the end of the month,” he said. “If not, the state will step in to make sure this mission is complete.”

The Republican governor made the statements Tuesday as infections and hospitalizations ran at record levels and more school systems pulled back from in-person instruction.

One person in every 154 people was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia in the seven days that ended Monday, behind only Alabama and South Carolina in terms of infection rates.

The number of people hospitalized also continues to set records, with nearly 5,700 patients reported Tuesday.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT