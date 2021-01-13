Advertisement

Funeral homes here are feeling the impact of COVID-19 surge

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve shown you how hospitals and our emergency medical services are being impacted by higher numbers of COVID-19 cases.

But now even local funeral homes say the coronavirus is taking a toll on their businesses, both physically and emotionally.

It’s not easy saying goodbye when you’ve lost a friend. And it’s even harder having to do it through a screen

“For us, we are seeing the surge happen right now, so it feels like we are in the middle of it,” said Walker Posey of Posey Funeral Directors.

Staffers at funeral homes on both side of the Savannah River says it’s a hard reality to face.

“In the last five or six weeks, we have seen a double or sometimes triple the number of cases we are seeing come through the funeral homes,” Posey said.

Staff members at Williams Funeral Home in Augusta say they’re fortunate to have two locations. Otherwise, space may have been an issue.

Now they’re seeing 400 to 500 service calls between both locations in a time frame when they used to see 300.

“I anticipate that this will continue to happen for the next two week or maybe even a month because of the holiday,” Posey said.

Posey said that with the increase in calls, options have been more limited for scheduling funerals. But he says the staff works to provide the best desired time to accommodate families for a meaningful experience.

“Families can feel confident in knowing they are going to receive the best possible care even in the midst of the most difficult times that we face,” he said.

