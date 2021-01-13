Fliers out of Augusta will have to do without emotional support animals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both major airlines that serve Augusta have now decided customers can’t being emotional support animals aboard.

Delta is the latest airline to say it will no longer ticket emotional support pets on its flights.

Only trained service dogs will be allowed — and Delta says owners must show documentation their dog meets federal requirements for service animals.

American Airlines — the other carrier at Augusta Regional Airport — has already made the change.

