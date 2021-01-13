Advertisement

Fliers out of Augusta will have to do without emotional support animals

Augusta Regional Airport is served by Delta and American.
Augusta Regional Airport is served by Delta and American.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both major airlines that serve Augusta have now decided customers can’t being emotional support animals aboard.

Delta is the latest airline to say it will no longer ticket emotional support pets on its flights.

Only trained service dogs will be allowed — and Delta says owners must show documentation their dog meets federal requirements for service animals.

American Airlines — the other carrier at Augusta Regional Airport — has already made the change.

MORE | Georgia driver’s license, tag offices to be out of service for a few days

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Ryan White
Family, community members say goodbye to Edgefield County teen killed in crash
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution

Latest News

Local funeral hoes in the CSRA are seeing the impact of the COVID-19 surge.
Funeral homes here are feeling the impact of COVID-19 surge
From left: Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham
S.C. senators warn of damage impeachment could cause
Funeral home
Local funeral homes impacted by rise in COVID cases
Georgia driver’s license, tag offices to be out of service for a few days