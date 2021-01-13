Advertisement

Confusion reigns as South Carolina rolls out COVID-19 vaccinations

By Nick Proto
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccination expands, we wanted to see how easy or difficult it is to schedule an appointment.

First, we went to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website and found a map of available vaccine locations.

There’s only one available site in Aiken County, but that’s not the only problem we ran into.

The map shows seven locations in Aiken and Edgefield counties, with only Aiken Regional Medical Center scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments. We reached out to all seven health care providers and got very different answers.

MORE | When will you be able to get vaccinated in the Two-State?

Family Pharmacy in Aiken says it isn’t part of the vaccine until Phase 2, so they’ll open up appointments then.

Edgefield Hospital and the Aiken County Health Department say they are accepting appointments, even though the map says they aren’t.

Edgefield says they’ll give about 1,500 vaccines per week. They’ll take appointments every Thursday on a first-come-first-serve basis. To schedule an appointment through DHEC, you can call the care line, so we gave it a try.

But we ran into several issues -- mainly no one picking up.

We tried calling DHEC directly in Columbia. We learned that the care line was unavailable.

DHEC says they received more than 5,000 calls Wednesday morning, overwhelming their phone lines and making it nearly impossible to schedule an appointment.

As the state continues to roll out phases of the vaccine, the call volume is only going to grow.

DHEC says the state gets about 60,000 doses of vaccine per week, but they have more than 10 times that many people eligible for the vaccine.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment through Edgefield Hospital, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists
This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.
Plane crashes into home in Columbia, S.C.
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
One S.C. Republican congressman votes in favor of impeachment
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

Latest News

A snacks plant nearly a century old in Columbus is officially closing its doors.
Nearly century-old Ga. snacks plant to shut down by spring 2022
Wichita Public School parents react to students possibly returning to the classroom.
Education updates: Quarantines, superintendent search and more
South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
Vaccine push sparks hiring wave by S.C. health agency
COVID
COVID-19 updates: Vaccine backlog, students' exposure and more
Shepeard
Shepeard Blood Center desperately needs donations