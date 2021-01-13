Deputies ask for public’s help in two 2019 murder investigations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Adding to the growing list of unsolved cases, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for assistance in two murder investigations from 2019.

February 2019

The murder of Rommie Williams, 34, occurred at 1755 Essie McIntyre Blvd. on Feb. 18, 2019.

He was known to frequent Olive Road in Augusta.

There is no information about a reward for this case.

March 2019

Marcellus Flores, 24, was found shot to death in his home at 4100 block of Daisy Ln. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 5:44 a.m.

He was known to frequent the Daisy Ln area of Augusta.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this incident.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for information in the homicide investigations of two men and one woman from 2020.

If anyone has any information in any of these unsolved cases, you are asked to please contact the Homicide Division at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1078.

All callers with information can remain anonymous.

