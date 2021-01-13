Advertisement

Department of Public Safety addresses security concerns at Georgia Capitol

A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the Georgia State capitol after the opening day of the legislative session on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a joint press conference held Tuesday in Atlanta, state officials addressed security concerns following the events that occurred at the United States Capitol last week.

“The Department of Public Safety continues to monitor protest activity and to evaluate security measures on Capitol Hill. We have a strategic plan to provide a safe and secure environment at the Capitol,” Colonel Chris Wright, commissioner of the DPS, said during the conference.

MORE | fter FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests

“As always, we will continue to support those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights in a peaceful manner. However, we will not tolerate any unlawful behavior or threats of violence or damage to state property. We are prepared to respond in the appropriate manner as we have always done in the past,” He said.

Colonel Wright also stresses that any persons who act with disregard for the laws of this state will be dealt with swiftly and accordingly.

The DPS encourages everyone to report any suspicious activity immediately to the nearest law enforcement officer.

The Capitol Police Division Emergency Dispatch can be contacted at 404-624-7281.

You can report suspicious activity, threats, or criminal concerns:

