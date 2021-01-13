Brady vs. Brees: A matchup for the ages and aged

(AP) - The NFL has never seen a playoff matchup quite like the upcoming one between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints.

A pair of quarterbacks in their 40s still thriving on the playoff stage at an age when nearly every other great passer in NFL history was already enjoying retirement.

Brees will take the field for the Saints two days after turning 42 as the young gun in this matchup against the 43-year-old Brady, who has shattered nearly every record for longevity in the NFL. It is the oldest combined age for starting QBs in NFL history.

