Advertisement

Brady vs. Brees: A matchup for the ages and aged

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an intrception to Los Angeles Rams strong safety Jordan Fuller during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL has never seen a playoff matchup quite like the upcoming one between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints.

A pair of quarterbacks in their 40s still thriving on the playoff stage at an age when nearly every other great passer in NFL history was already enjoying retirement.

Brees will take the field for the Saints two days after turning 42 as the young gun in this matchup against the 43-year-old Brady, who has shattered nearly every record for longevity in the NFL. It is the oldest combined age for starting QBs in NFL history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists
This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.
Plane crashes into home in Columbia, S.C.
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
One S.C. Republican congressman votes in favor of impeachment
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

Latest News

Referee Pat Fraher, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) look on as Houston...
Harden kept out of practice after he disparages Rockets
Friday, July 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
MLB suspends political donations after DC riot
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass as New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley...
Hawks-Suns game latest to be called off by NBA amid virus
Lack of marquee games to make NCAA tourney selection harder
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the...
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games