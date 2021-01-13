Advertisement

Augusta prison worker accused of trying to bring in contraband

Keturah Christel Dunbar
Keturah Christel Dunbar(WRDW)
By Staff and Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An officer at the Augusta State Medical Prison was arrested after trying to bring contraband onto the property, according to authorities.

Keturah Christel Dunbar was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records.

Records show she faces one count each of trafficking methamphetamine and violation of oath by a public officer, as well as two counts of going inside the guard line with drugs, liquor or weapons.

“Officer Keturah Dunbar was an employee of Augusta State Medical Prison and attempted to enter the facility with contraband,” Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lori Benoit said in a brief statement.

Located near Fort Gordon, the prison opened in the early 1980s and houses mostly male inmates with a capacity just over 1,300.

MORE | Man sought for questioning after ‘suspicious’ death is now in custody

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
Search for new Columbia County superintendent yields three finalists
This was the scene after a small plane crashed into a home in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 13, 2021.
Plane crashes into home in Columbia, S.C.
President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment after the Capitol riot.
One S.C. Republican congressman votes in favor of impeachment
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia could take back vaccine from slow-moving providers

Latest News

A snacks plant nearly a century old in Columbus is officially closing its doors.
Nearly century-old Ga. snacks plant to shut down by spring 2022
Wichita Public School parents react to students possibly returning to the classroom.
Education updates: Quarantines, superintendent search and more
South Carolina is hiring health professionals.
Vaccine push sparks hiring wave by S.C. health agency
COVID
COVID-19 updates: Vaccine backlog, students' exposure and more
Shepeard
Shepeard Blood Center desperately needs donations