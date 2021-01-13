Augusta prison worker accused of trying to bring in contraband

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An officer at the Augusta State Medical Prison was arrested after trying to bring contraband onto the property, according to authorities.

Keturah Christel Dunbar was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records.

Records show she faces one count each of trafficking methamphetamine and violation of oath by a public officer, as well as two counts of going inside the guard line with drugs, liquor or weapons.

“Officer Keturah Dunbar was an employee of Augusta State Medical Prison and attempted to enter the facility with contraband,” Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lori Benoit said in a brief statement.

Located near Fort Gordon, the prison opened in the early 1980s and houses mostly male inmates with a capacity just over 1,300.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.