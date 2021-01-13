Advertisement

Augusta library branch closes; other sites returning to curbside pickup only

(WEAU)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System headquarters branch, 823 Telfair St., will be closed to the public due to COVID-19.

The building will be closed until Jan. 20.

The staff asks the public not to return items in the book drop because no staff members will be there to process the items. No fines will accrue during this time.

Also beginning next Wednesday, all branches will go back to curbside pickup only.

Patrons can place holds on materials for pickup online through their account or by calling the library branch of their choice. Library staff will call to let you know when your items are available and schedule a curbside pickup time. Give the library staff 24-48 hours to get your materials prepared.

Pickup times will be 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

All libraries will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

