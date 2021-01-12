Trump administration invests funds toward broadband in rural South Carolina

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) - The Trump administration has announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $16 million to help provide broadband service to rural areas in South Carolina, Illinois, and Oregon.

This investment is part of the $550 million Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.

“The need for rural broadband has never been more apparent than it is now – as our nation manages the coronavirus national emergency. Access to telehealth services, remote learning for school children, and remote business operations all require access to broadband,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “I am so proud of our rural communities who have been working day in and day out, just like they always do, producing the food and fiber America depends on. We need them more than ever during these trying times, and expanding access to this critical infrastructure will help ensure rural America prospers for years to come.”

Lancaster Telephone Company will be provided a $1.6 million grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect 5,574 people, 20 businesses, 17 farms, and three educational facilities to high-speed broadband internet in Lancaster and Chester counties in South Carolina.

Adams TelSystems Inc. will use a $1.6 million ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect 441 people, 34 farms, and four businesses to high-speed broadband internet in Adams County, Illinois.

Casco Communications will use a $6.6 million ReConnect grant and a $6.6 million ReConnect loan to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect 5,265 people, 32 businesses, 13 farms, and two public schools to high-speed broadband in Linn and Polk counties in Oregon.

