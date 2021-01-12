Advertisement

Subject wanted for questioning in Jan. 8 theft

Deputies are looking for a person who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft that...
Deputies are looking for a person who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft that occurred on Trapp Court.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a person who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft that occurred on Trapp Court.

The subject was driving a vehicle believed to be a blue Nissan Altima.

If you have any information that could lead to identifying this person, you are asked to contact Deputy Thomas Langford at 706-821-1038 or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Coroner identifies man shot dead by Aiken County deputies
Demetrius Williams
Slain man was suspect in Aiken 12-year-old’s shooting death
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution
William Redd
Man sought for questioning after 65-year-old’s ‘suspicious’ death in Augusta

Latest News

This the the plan for Aiken's Generations Park.
Aiken set to reannex Generations Park north of city
Ryan White died Monday at an Augusta hospital of injuries suffered in Saturday night’s crash...
Edgefield Teen Dies
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children
Here’s how older South Carolinians can schedule COVID-19 shots