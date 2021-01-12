Subject wanted for questioning in Jan. 8 theft
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a person who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft that occurred on Trapp Court.
The subject was driving a vehicle believed to be a blue Nissan Altima.
If you have any information that could lead to identifying this person, you are asked to contact Deputy Thomas Langford at 706-821-1038 or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.
