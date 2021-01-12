School boards set to meet across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school boards in the CSRA are meeting Tuesday.

The Columbia County Board of Education will discuss the final candidates to succeed Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway, who is retiring.

Board members are also expected to talk about building updates including a five-year plan.

That meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Aiken County education officials will talk about COVID-19 updates as well as a back-to-school plan.

The board will meet at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.