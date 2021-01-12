Here’s how older South Carolinians can schedule COVID-19 shots

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Beginning Wednesday, people age 70 and older can begin to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in South Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s online map at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator will locations accepting appointments and provide contact information.

Also starting Wednesday, people can also call DHEC’s care line at 855-472-3432 for help with contact information

Appointments should be scheduled; walk-ins may not be able to receive vaccine.

You will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at your appointment that confirms your age in order to receive vaccine.

South Carolina residency is not a requirement to receive a vaccine.

South Carolina, like all states, has limited supply of vaccine. Some locations may not have an appointment available for several weeks.

In fact, as of Monday evening, DHEC had received 147,200 total doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, for the purposes of administering both first and second doses of vaccine. Only 60,458 doses remain, but nearly 97,000 appointments have been made in the state.

These numbers will foreseeably grow even further on Wednesday as individuals 70 years of age and older will be eligible to start signing up for their first dose of vaccine.

The South Carolina Hospital Association reiterated in a statement that the state is continuing to receive weekly vaccine allocations, but that state providers can only move as fast as their allocations allow. The agency added that people may have to book their vaccine appointment several weeks out.

“South Carolina is receiving a limited allocation of the vaccine each week and many hospitals have already filled their available appointments for the next few weeks. Securing an appointment will depend on vaccine availability and may take several weeks between scheduling and administration of the vaccine,” the agency said in a statement.

