Advertisement

Deputies asks for public assistance in murder investigation from 2020

Deputies are looking for any information that can help in the investigation of the murder of...
Deputies are looking for any information that can help in the investigation of the murder of Tanya Askew, 42.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The public’s assistance is needed in solving the murder of a 42-year-old woman in December of 2020.

Deputies are looking for any information that can help in the investigation of the murder of Tanya Askew, 42, that occurred at 2nd St and Walker St on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 8:52 a.m.

Askew was known to frequent the downtown areas of Augusta.

Last week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for any information that could help in the investigations of two other homicides.

Carl Collins Jr., 29, (left) and Ketron McCray,18 (right).
Carl Collins Jr., 29, (left) and Ketron McCray,18 (right).((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))

Carl Collins Jr, 29 (pictured left), was found murdered on Sept. 22 in the 2400 block of Old Barton Chapel Road.

Ketron McCray, 18 (pictured right), was found murdered on Nov. 21 at 10:28 p.m. in the 400 block of Aiken Street.

If anyone has any information on any of the three cases, they are asked to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1078. Any person that calls with information can be kept anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Ryan White
Family, community members say goodbye to Edgefield County teen killed in crash
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution

Latest News

Augusta Regional Airport is served by Delta and American.
Fliers out of Augusta will have to do without emotional support animals
Local funeral hoes in the CSRA are seeing the impact of the COVID-19 surge.
Funeral homes here are feeling the impact of COVID-19 surge
From left: Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham
S.C. senators warn of damage impeachment could cause
Funeral home
Local funeral homes impacted by rise in COVID cases
Georgia driver’s license, tag offices to be out of service for a few days