Deputies asks for public assistance in murder investigation from 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The public’s assistance is needed in solving the murder of a 42-year-old woman in December of 2020.

Deputies are looking for any information that can help in the investigation of the murder of Tanya Askew, 42, that occurred at 2nd St and Walker St on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 8:52 a.m.

Askew was known to frequent the downtown areas of Augusta.

Last week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for any information that could help in the investigations of two other homicides.

Carl Collins Jr., 29, (left) and Ketron McCray,18 (right). ((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))

Carl Collins Jr, 29 (pictured left), was found murdered on Sept. 22 in the 2400 block of Old Barton Chapel Road.

Ketron McCray, 18 (pictured right), was found murdered on Nov. 21 at 10:28 p.m. in the 400 block of Aiken Street.

If anyone has any information on any of the three cases, they are asked to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1078. Any person that calls with information can be kept anonymous.

